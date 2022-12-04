Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,608 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE STWD opened at $21.01 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

