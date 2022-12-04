State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 41,733 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,733 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $657,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.02.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

