STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($49.48) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.2 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.