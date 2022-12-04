SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,583 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $97,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.89.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

