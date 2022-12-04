SVB Leerink Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $233.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $242.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.09.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 8.6 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.