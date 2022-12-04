Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 108,600 Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMPS opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

