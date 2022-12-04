Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 845.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

