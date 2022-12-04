Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $270.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of DG opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.56. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

