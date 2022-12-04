The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 58.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

