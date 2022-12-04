The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $38,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $388.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $547.71.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.80.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

