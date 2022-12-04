The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Chemours Trading Up 0.4 %

Chemours stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

