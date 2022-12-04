The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 24,218 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.91 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,288,000 after buying an additional 352,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

