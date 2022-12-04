The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Union were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 48.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Western Union by 3,499.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 95,802 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 16.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

