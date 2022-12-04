Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 299 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.02. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

