TPI Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,559,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $657,423,000 after purchasing an additional 41,733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 162,023 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 880,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $226,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

