Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 62.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,329 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Transocean Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.