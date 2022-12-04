TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,384 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $99,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

