Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

