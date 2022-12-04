Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,962 Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACET. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 52.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $11,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Trading Up 3.7 %

Adicet Bio stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.14. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Adicet Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.