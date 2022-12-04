Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,900 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

