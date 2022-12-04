Trexquant Investment LP Buys 14,069 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in XBiotech by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in XBiotech by 108.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XBiotech by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in XBiotech by 40.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in XBiotech during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.40 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

XBiotech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

