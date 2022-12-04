Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 675,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,891 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vertiv by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vertiv by 36.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

