Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 1,106 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $864,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC stock opened at $229.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day moving average is $220.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

