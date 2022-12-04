Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 8,190 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

