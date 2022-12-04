Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.02 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $852.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.