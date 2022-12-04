Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 437,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 380.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 7.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.06. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

