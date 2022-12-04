Trexquant Investment LP Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 96,119 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

GOGL opened at $8.25 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.97%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

