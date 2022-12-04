Trexquant Investment LP Invests $164,000 in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNTV. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,987 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,688,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,949,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Momentive Global Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

See Also

