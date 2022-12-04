Trexquant Investment LP Invests $177,000 in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eHealth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eHealth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eHealth

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,826.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $5.29 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.