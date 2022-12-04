Trexquant Investment LP Invests $180,000 in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 239.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $462.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

