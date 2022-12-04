Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 32.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 94.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 779,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 378,944 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 19.5% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 315,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 50.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

