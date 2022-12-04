Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $167,000 Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $563.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

RUTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.