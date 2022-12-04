Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 742.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 73,555 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,006,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 98.9% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.79. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

