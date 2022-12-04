Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 742.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 73,555 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,006,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 98.9% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %
Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.79. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
