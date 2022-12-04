Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 795.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dalton Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 50.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Noble Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Cumulus Media Stock Up 0.9 %

CMLS opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Cumulus Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.43 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Profile

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.