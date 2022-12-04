Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 3,505 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in I-Mab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in I-Mab by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $4,872,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

I-Mab Stock Performance

I-Mab Profile

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

