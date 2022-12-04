Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSVT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity

2seventy bio Stock Performance

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $107,527.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $608.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.