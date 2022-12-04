Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,864 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 668,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 355,094 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Barclays cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.79) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.15.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

