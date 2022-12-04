Trexquant Investment LP Sells 49,648 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,648 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FF shares. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of FF stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $378.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

