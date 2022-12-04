Trexquant Investment LP Sells 72,669 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,669 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

BLDP opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

