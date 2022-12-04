Trexquant Investment LP Takes $170,000 Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Outset Medical by 70.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $11,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Outset Medical by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after purchasing an additional 215,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,696.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,718. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OM opened at $22.12 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

OM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

