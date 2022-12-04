Trexquant Investment LP Takes $171,000 Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 508,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $295.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of -0.13. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Bridgetown Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.