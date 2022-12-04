Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.66 million, a PE ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

