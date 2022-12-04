Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,239 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Veru were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $440.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.33. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

