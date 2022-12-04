Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,289 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 65.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.43, a PEG ratio of 239.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $94,482.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,603,780.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 599,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

VIZIO Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.