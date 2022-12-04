Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 109.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $576,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

TRN stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.80%.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.