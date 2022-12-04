UBS Group AG Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,488 shares of company stock worth $1,694,333. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $188.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

