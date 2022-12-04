UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $152.28.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

