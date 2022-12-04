UBS Group AG Sells 871 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RDIV stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

