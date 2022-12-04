UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UDR were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in UDR by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 403,127 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Activity

UDR Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

