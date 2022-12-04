UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,998 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $92,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $83.21 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

